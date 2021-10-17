Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Itron reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 320,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,180. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03. Itron has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

