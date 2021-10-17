Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.52 Million

Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce $61.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.75 million to $62.00 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.30 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $284.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TriState Capital by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,264. The firm has a market cap of $726.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

