Brokerages Expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Soligenix posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 262,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

