Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. The Southern posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. 2,895,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. The Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

