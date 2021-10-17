Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce sales of $367.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.04 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $363.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 946,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 44,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

