Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $802.75

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $748.33.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $11.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $789.40. The company had a trading volume of 877,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $808.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $723.71. The firm has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

