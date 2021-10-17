Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $2,211.83

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,211.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO traded down $12.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,760.00. 15,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,947.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,873.38. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.60. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.