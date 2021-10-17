Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $14.31

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,136,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.20 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 673,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

