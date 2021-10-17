Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) PT at $126.00

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

