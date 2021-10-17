Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $245.35

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.35.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG remained flat at $$212.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 991,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,574. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

