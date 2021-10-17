Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target at $155.86

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.71. Garmin has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

