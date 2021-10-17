Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.69

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.69 ($3.16).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

