Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) PT at $1,745.00

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,745.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $97.91 on Thursday. Straumann has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $106.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

