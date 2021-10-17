Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Price Target at €2.72

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.72 ($3.20).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €2.37 ($2.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

