Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target at $56.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.