Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target at $56.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $46.57. 3,658,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.