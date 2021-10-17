Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBU opened at $48.13 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

