Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after purchasing an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

