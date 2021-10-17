Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after buying an additional 546,065 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85.

