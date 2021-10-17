Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 384 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 48.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 193.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 222,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. AECOM has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

