Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 190.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,555,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,188,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

