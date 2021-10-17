BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.83 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002494 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $110.44 million and $10.83 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,063.50 or 0.99755085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.21 or 0.06195058 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

