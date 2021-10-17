BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,942 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 in the last ninety days.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

