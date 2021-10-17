BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 93,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $360,243.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 95,685 shares of company stock worth $1,068,339 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BurgerFi International by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BurgerFi International by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.