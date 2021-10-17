Burgundy Technology Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 11,914 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,912% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,364,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,113 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,643,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 494,235 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 662,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 435,851 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BTAQ opened at $9.95 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

