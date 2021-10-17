bZx Protocol Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. bZx Protocol has a total market cap of $104.06 million and approximately $28.18 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bZx Protocol has traded up 13% against the dollar. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00209281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

bZx Protocol Profile

bZx Protocol (BZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,606,598 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

