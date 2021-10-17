C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.41.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $451.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.02 and a 12 month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

