C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $321,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $302.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.52. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $304.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.