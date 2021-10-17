C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GVI opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.