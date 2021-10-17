C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,017 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,844,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

FOXA opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

