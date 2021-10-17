C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 74,155 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.