C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 163,600 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $7,478,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -50.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

