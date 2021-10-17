C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 163,600 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $7,478,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AI opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -50.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
