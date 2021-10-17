Cadian Capital Management LP Has $217.15 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,613 shares during the period. Zendesk accounts for 9.6% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $217,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zendesk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zendesk by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,722,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $124.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.70. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,219,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,595 shares of company stock worth $8,561,642. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

