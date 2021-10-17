Cadian Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cadian Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,650 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 2.3% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of DoorDash worth $51,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $214.07 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion and a PE ratio of -28.97.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock worth $2,192,090,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

