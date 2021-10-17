Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.