Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.35. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

