Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 118,929 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1,458.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.99 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

