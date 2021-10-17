Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 988.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,847 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

