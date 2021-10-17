Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $24.53 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.05.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $329.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.32. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

