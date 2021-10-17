Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $13.25 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock valued at $65,704,748. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.52.

ZM opened at $266.32 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.24 and a 200-day moving average of $329.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

