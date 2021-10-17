Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 43,246 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5,293.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $409.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.65 and a 200 day moving average of $483.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

