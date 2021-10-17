Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,170,043 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,170,043 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

