CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,063.50 or 0.99755085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.21 or 0.06195058 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

