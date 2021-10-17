California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 582,931 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,931 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of XPeng worth $37,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in XPeng by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.17. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

