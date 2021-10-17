California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,222 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Arch Capital Group worth $34,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

