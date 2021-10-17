California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of NetApp worth $43,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.