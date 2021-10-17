California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $32,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

