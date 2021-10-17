California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $41,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

