California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,208 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $36,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

EMN opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.