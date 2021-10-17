Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $42.40 Average PT from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CPE stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

