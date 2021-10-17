Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

